BREAKING: About 70 Abducted Zamfara School Pupils Regain Freedom After 12 Days In Captivity

The state police command had confirmed the abduction of 73 students of the school by bandits on September 1.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2021

About 70 pupils of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State have regained their freedom from kidnappers. 

The state police command had confirmed the abduction of 73 students of the school by bandits on September 1. 

SaharaReporters Media

The pupils were abducted on September 1 following which the state governor, Bello Matawalle, ordered the closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state. 

The governor also imposed a 6:00 p.m. to 6:00a.m. curfew in 14 local government areas of the state.

The Nigerian Television Authority reported the news on its Facebook page overnight.

The report of the abduction was contained in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Shehu Mohammed, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

According to Mohammed, the abduction followed the invasion of the school around 11:22 a.m. by bandits. 

"The command, under the leadership of CP Ayuba N Elkanah, has deployed search and rescue team, which has been mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students. 

“The CP further appealed to the general public, especially parents and relatives of the abducted students, to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation. 

“Security has also been beefed up at Kaya village and environs to forestall further attack on the communities,” the statement read. 

But shortly after their abduction, the bandits returned five of the pupils.

SaharaReporters, New York

