Nigeria Deports Beninese Woman Based In Kwara, Impregnated By Son

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 13, 2021

Fati Sime, a Benin Republic woman immigrant, who bore three children for her son, Adamu, has been repatriated. 

It had been reported how operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State arrested the Beninise woman and her son for incest.

Daily Post

The duo were arrested after the district head of Mose community in Kaima Local Government Area of the state called the attention of the people to the calamitous relationship.

The incident had sent a wave of shock across the country.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Monday, NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said Fati and her son had been deported.

“Fati and her first son, Adamu, were deported with directive of Commandant’s after the investigation and handed over to the Benin Republic operatives at the border.”

“But during investigation, the first son, Adamu confessed that he has been having carnal knowledge of his mother for seven years,” Afolabi added.

