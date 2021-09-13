Police Confirm Abduction Of Four Travellers In Ekiti By Gunmen

At least four persons have reportedly been abducted by unknown armed men along Ayetoro Ekiti-Otun Road in Ekiti State.

The victims, who are yet to be identified, were waylaid by the attackers and ferried into the bush.

It was learnt that the incident happened after the gunmen ambushed two buses conveying passengers from Otun-Ekiti axis and whisked away four persons in the process.

Others were said to have escaped by the whiskers, Guardian reports.

A source stated that one of those who escaped told him that the gunmen took away four passengers from the two buses.

Another source added that when some hunters resident in the axis were being informed for action, said, “The hunters were called that some kidnappers were operating along Ayetoro – Otun Road.

“But before they got there, the gunmen had piloted two buses into the bush. At that point, we cannot say the number of people taken into the forest, but the buses were there.

“I advised the hunters and the security agents, who arrived at the scene, later that the kidnappers would have gone towards the Otun end and that they would not have gone far that time.

“Definitely, they were the ones who operated along Ayetoro – Ewu Road on Sunday evening. The Sunday operation was not successful and that was why they waited around to carry out this one,” the source said.

“Another twist to the incident was that the suspected kidnappers, upon realising that they had missed their prime target, on Sunday evening, started attacking commercial motorcyclists by shooting sporadically into the air to scare people.”

He added that “an okada rider was stopped at gunpoint and they took all his valuables, while another okada operator escaped into the bush. The kidnappers fled when they noticed the other okada rider had escaped.”

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, however, said, “We heard the information and we have deployed our personnel there.

“There was a kidnap incident this morning. It began on Sunday evening when some suspected robbers attacked a man whom the police thereafter rescued. But this morning, we learned that the suspects were the ones who abducted some road users. The police are on their trail.”