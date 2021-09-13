Police Confirm Abduction Of Four Travellers In Ekiti By Gunmen

The victims, who are yet to be identified, were waylaid by the attackers and ferried into the bush.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2021

At least four persons have reportedly been abducted by unknown armed men along Ayetoro Ekiti-Otun Road in Ekiti State.

The victims, who are yet to be identified, were waylaid by the attackers and ferried into the bush.

It was learnt that the incident happened after the gunmen ambushed two buses conveying passengers from Otun-Ekiti axis and whisked away four persons in the process.

Others were said to have escaped by the whiskers, Guardian reports.

A source stated that one of those who escaped told him that the gunmen took away four passengers from the two buses.

Another source added that when some hunters resident in the axis were being informed for action, said, “The hunters were called that some kidnappers were operating along Ayetoro – Otun Road.

“But before they got there, the gunmen had piloted two buses into the bush. At that point, we cannot say the number of people taken into the forest, but the buses were there.

“I advised the hunters and the security agents, who arrived at the scene, later that the kidnappers would have gone towards the Otun end and that they would not have gone far that time.

“Definitely, they were the ones who operated along Ayetoro – Ewu Road on Sunday evening. The Sunday operation was not successful and that was why they waited around to carry out this one,” the source said.

“Another twist to the incident was that the suspected kidnappers, upon realising that they had missed their prime target, on Sunday evening, started attacking commercial motorcyclists by shooting sporadically into the air to scare people.”

He added that “an okada rider was stopped at gunpoint and they took all his valuables, while another okada operator escaped into the bush. The kidnappers fled when they noticed the other okada rider had escaped.”

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, however, said, “We heard the information and we have deployed our personnel there.

“There was a kidnap incident this morning. It began on Sunday evening when some suspected robbers attacked a man whom the police thereafter rescued. But this morning, we learned that the suspects were the ones who abducted some road users. The police are on their trail.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits In North-West Stockpile 70 AK-47 rifles, 191 Dane Guns
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Boko Haram Five Feared Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Church In Chibok
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Residents Kill, Set Ablaze Three Bandits In Katsina
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Ijaw Youths Seek Regional Security Outfit For Niger Delta
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Amotekun Must Not Become Another SARS –Soyinka
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Buhari Is Threat To Nigeria’s Security ― Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment Three Dead, Cars Swept Away As Flood Wreaķs Havoc In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Activist Drags Central Bank Of Nigeria Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Incompetence, Harassment Of #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Son Of Kano Governor, Ganduje Drags Mother To Anti-graft Commission, EFCC Over Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Should Seek Foreign Help On Insecurity – Opposition Party, PDP Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Twitter Speaks On Ongoing Negotiations With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Counters Sheikh Gumi, Demands Military Action Against Bandits In Other States Like Zamfara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Deports Beninese Woman Based In Kwara, Impregnated By Son
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics #BuhariMustGo: Sowore Knocks Nigerian Government As Naira Crashes Further To N550/Dollar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics VIDEO: Buhari Insensitive To Yearnings Of Imo People, Igbo Nation – Governor Uzodinma
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency Going To Southern Nigeria Is Wishful Thinking, Not Practical – Northern Senator
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics South-East Governor Leads Protest Against IPOB's Sit-at-home Order, Asks Traders To Reopen Shops
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Islamic Police, Hisbah Seize Truck Of 3,600 Crates Of Beer In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad