Shame On Governors Who’re Helpless Without Federal Allocation – All Progressives Congress Chieftain

Abdullahi said governors should sort for funds from within rather than waiting on handouts from the federal government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2021

A chieftain of the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Musa, has rebuked state governors who could not carry projects in their states without the federal allocation from Abuja.

File Photo

He stated these at a press interview in Yola, the state capital.

According to him, Adamawa in particular, is a state that can improve its internally generated revenue (IGR) by harnessing its rich soil for agriculture, animal farming amongst other resources.

He added that the leadership of Adamawa State should be ashamed to have to go to Abuja for money while they were doing anything.

“We need to develop our capacity. We must develop our human capital. We must look inward. We make less than N1billion internally generated revenue monthly. It’s a shame when we are so blessed with so many things,” he said.

He added that Adamawa State had the busiest airport in the North outside Kano and would do well if it floated an airline.

“Our people must see that this airport, the Yola International Airport, can generate much money. We have hydro resources; the Kiri Dam is there in Shelleng LGA. We have farmlands.

“Look at the rice revolution in Kebbi. We have rice belts here to grow more rice than Kebbi. We are not doing this. We sit down instead and wait for Buhari’s money every month,” the APC governorship aspirant said.

SaharaReporters, New York

