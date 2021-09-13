Striking Nigerian Doctors Say God Will Fight For Them Over Prolonged Deadlock With Buhari Government

The President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Osakhuesuyi Uyilawa has said that the lingering feud between the union and the Nigerian government would be judged by the National Industrial Court (NIC) on Wednesday.

The union leader also said a recent statement that the striking doctors will go to jail if they do not suspend their industrial action was concocted by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Doctors on duty

Recall that the doctors, on August 2, commenced an indefinite strike over grievances that include delayed payment of salaries and allowances and poor working conditions, especially with the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest development, the NIC in Nigeria has ordered the striking NARD members to resume work or risk being jailed.

In a court document obtained by SaharaReporters, the Nigerian Government and Federal Ministry of Health were judgement creditors while members of NARD alongside the association's president, secretary general and Crown Prince were judgment debtors.

In the document issued on September 3, the court also asked the striking members to suspend all forms of hostilities else they will be guilty of contempt of court and “liable to be committed to prison."

“Take notice that unless you obey the directives contained in a ruling delivered on the 23rd August, 2021 by Honourable Justice J.I Targema Ph.D to wit:

“It is hereby ordered that the Claimant/Applicant and the Defendants/Respondents suspend all goes of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“And other orders made in respect of this suit against the judgement debtors.

“And this honourable court having delivered its ruling, it is hereby ordered as described above.

“Further take notice that the enrolment order of the court is attached herewith.

“You will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

“Dated this 3rd day of September 2021.

“This form was issued by D. E. Kaswe Esq of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama Abuja.”

Reacting to the statement and the next line of action to be taken by the striking doctors, Uyilawa said, “The statement was from Dr. Ngige. And doctors are still on strike. The strike goes on. And we are going to court on Wednesday to sort this out. There is a court case with National Industrial Court.”

When asked if he was optimistic that the next ruling would be in their favour, Uyilawa said God is the most ultimate decider to determine what happens. “We are heading to court, but God is the Supreme Being. And even God fights for those that cannot fight for themselves.”