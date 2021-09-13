Striking Nigerian Doctors Say God Will Fight For Them Over Prolonged Deadlock With Buhari Government

The union leader also said a recent statement that the striking doctors will go to jail if they do not suspend their industrial action was concocted by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2021

The President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Osakhuesuyi Uyilawa has said that the lingering feud between the union and the Nigerian government would be judged by the National Industrial Court (NIC) on Wednesday.

The union leader also said a recent statement that the striking doctors will go to jail if they do not suspend their industrial action was concocted by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.  

Doctors on duty Google

Recall that the doctors, on August 2, commenced an indefinite strike over grievances that include delayed payment of salaries and allowances and poor working conditions, especially with the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest development, the NIC in Nigeria has ordered the striking NARD members to resume work or risk being jailed.

In a court document obtained by SaharaReporters, the Nigerian Government and Federal Ministry of Health were judgement creditors while members of NARD alongside the association's president, secretary general and Crown Prince were judgment debtors.

In the document issued on September 3, the court also asked the striking members to suspend all forms of hostilities else they will be guilty of contempt of court and “liable to be committed to prison."

“Take notice that unless you obey the directives contained in a ruling delivered on the 23rd August, 2021 by Honourable Justice J.I Targema Ph.D to wit:

“It is hereby ordered that the Claimant/Applicant and the Defendants/Respondents suspend all goes of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. 

“And other orders made in respect of this suit against the judgement debtors.

“And this honourable court having delivered its ruling, it is hereby ordered as described above.

“Further take notice that the enrolment order of the court is attached herewith.

“You will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

“Dated this 3rd day of September 2021. 

“This form was issued by D. E. Kaswe Esq of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama Abuja.”

Reacting to the statement and the next line of action to be taken by the striking doctors, Uyilawa said, “The statement was from Dr. Ngige. And doctors are still on strike. The strike goes on. And we are going to court on Wednesday to sort this out. There is a court case with National Industrial Court.”

When asked if he was optimistic that the next ruling would be in their favour, Uyilawa said God is the most ultimate decider to determine what happens. “We are heading to court, but God is the Supreme Being. And even God fights for those that cannot fight for themselves.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Dramatic Photos Show Poverty–Ravaged Community Where Chevron Gas Explosion Took Place In Bayelsa
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kenya Moves To Deny Entry From Ebola Hotspots
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cuba Contributing 165 health workers to Sierra Leone, But WHO Says 1500 Needed
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Liberia: Between Ebola And The Tyranny Of Western Stooge, Sirleaf
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari ‘Fit As A Fiddle’, APC Campaign Assures Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In Kano, Nearly Crushes Tricycle Operator
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military I Won’t Accept Excuses, Failure In Battle Against Bandits, Terrorists – Nigerian Army Chief Warns Commanders
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria Should Seek Foreign Help On Insecurity – Opposition Party, PDP Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Islamic Police, Hisbah Seize Truck Of 3,600 Crates Of Beer In Kano
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency Going To Southern Nigeria Is Wishful Thinking, Not Practical – Northern Senator
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics VIDEO: Buhari Insensitive To Yearnings Of Imo People, Igbo Nation – Governor Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics #BuhariMustGo: Sowore Knocks Nigerian Government As Naira Crashes Further To N550/Dollar
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Police Confirm Abduction Of Four Travellers In Ekiti By Gunmen
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Politics South-East Governor Leads Protest Against IPOB's Sit-at-home Order, Asks Traders To Reopen Shops
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
News Nigeria Deports Beninese Woman Based In Kwara, Impregnated By Son
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics We Want To Know If They're Still Alive — Family Of Bureau De Change Operator Detained For ‘Financing Terrorism' Laments Inability To See Relative
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Media Organisations In Nigeria Fuel Corruption In The Profession By Abimbola Abatta
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Shame On Governors Who’re Helpless Without Federal Allocation – All Progressives Congress Chieftain
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad