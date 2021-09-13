Three Dead, Cars Swept Away As Flood Wreaķs Havoc In Abuja

No fewer than three persons were reported dead in a flood disaster that ravaged TradeMoore Estate, along Airport Road, in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident occurred on Sunday night following a heavy downpour which swept away three persons when their car was submerged by the flood.

File photo used to illustrate story.

An eyewitness on Monday said the incident happened at about 10pm shortly after the torrential rain began which also sacked the entire estate as residents scampered for safety.

He explained that many houses, property and cars were washed away in the process while many families were rendered homeless

SaharaReporters was told that officials from FCT Fire Service have commenced search-and-rescue operations at the scene of the incident.

Recall that a resident, Garba Joseph, had in August lost his life when his lifeless body was recovered after a two-day search from a flooded river in the same estate.