VIDEO: Buhari Insensitive To Yearnings Of Imo People, Igbo Nation – Governor Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says President Muhammadu Buhari is being supported because he is “insensitive” to the yearnings of Imo people.

Uzodimma said this in a trending video of an interview he had with Channels Television on Buhari’s visit to the state.

Hope Uzodinma

Buhari had visited Imo to commission some projects executed by the governor.

“What is important to me is that Mr President visited and you could see the excitement of the entire Igbo nation. The leadership received Mr President, commended Mr President, pledged to support Mr President’s government and policies.

“When we say this, we mean it. We meant every inch of the word — that we are supporting the president; we are supporting his administration, and we are supporting his policies, because Mr President has shown sufficient interest in terms of pragmatic approach in listening and being insensitive to the yearnings of Imolites and Igbo people in general,” he said.