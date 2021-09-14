Act Before Bandits, Terrorists Overrun Nigeria – Pyrates Warn Buhari

According to the association, the so-called bandits have become embolden because of the culture of impunity which the Buhari administration allowed to thrive.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2021

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has blamed the attacks on military facilities in the country on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government’s decision to pamper terror suspects.

According to the association, the so-called bandits have become embolden because of the culture of impunity which the Buhari administration allowed to thrive.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje, in statement said, “The Federal Government must rethink its war on terrorism.”

The group called on the government to get serious in prosecuting terror suspects if it hoped to win the war against terror.

While describing the previous attack on the National Defence Academy and the recent attack of the Forward Operating Base in Mutumji, Dansadau Local Government Area of Zamfara State as embarrassing, it lamented that terrorism and all kinds of atrocious crimes had blossomed under the present administration because the government had been trivialising terrorism.

The statement said, “It is incongruous that a country ranked third in the Global Index of Terrorism is seemingly unable to interdict the sponsors of terror and negotiating with these criminal elements, and even unconstitutionally granting pardons to self-confessed murderers and ‘reintegrating’ them back into the society through a non-transparent deradicalisation policy.

“President Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief leading the security agencies must do more to convince Nigerians on the sincerity of his government’s fight against terrorism. We reiterate that the government should rethink its strategies to combat terror by ceasing all manner of negotiations with criminal elements in the northeast and northwest. The recent disclosures by Governors Matawalle and Masari on the failed negotiation with bandits show that from the onset, negotiating with bandits was a self-defeatist strategy.”

“To this end, the hundreds of terror suspects in various detention centres should be screened and those found culpable of mass murder and other crimes should be put on trial immediately. Also the 400 Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, that the office of the Attorney-General, Mr Abubakar Malami announced in May 2021 of being implicated as sponsors and financers of terrorism should be immediately put on trial. A similar trial and conviction of six Nigerian bureau de change operators for sponsoring terrorism in United Arab Emirate in November 2020 is a pointer to the Nigerian government on how not to pamper terror suspects.

“Finally, and for the umpteenth time, we demand that the federal government and our security agencies get serious with intelligence gathering to weed out internal collaborators, identify sponsors of terror, cut off their sources of funding, supplies and punish severely those found guilty. Nigerians are tired of the excuses; President Buhari should act now before terrorists overrun his government and our country.”

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics South-East Governor Leads Protest Against IPOB's Sit-at-home Order, Asks Traders To Reopen Shops
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics IPOB Supporters Set Tricycle, Passenger Bus Ablaze In Anambra For Flouting Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'Deliver Us From Union Of Death In Nigeria'—Yoruba Nation Agitators, Others Protest At UN Headquarters To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Corrupt Oil Trader Exposes Nigeria’s Ex-Minister, Diezani For Receiving Multi-million Dollar Bribery Payments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB: Governor Uzodinma Meets Nigerian Air Force, Wants “Bad Eggs” Flushed Out
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Genocide Ongoing Under Buhari Regime – Nigeria’s Self-Determination Groups Begin Protest At UN Headquarters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Pay N1million Compensation To Motorist Over N28,000 Extortion, Lagos Court Tells Oshodi Local Government
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Opinion The Ultimate Maestro (Victor Efosa Uwaifo, (1941-2021) By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Opinion “Biafra” Must Die So That Igbo Self-Determination Can Live - Part 2 By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Politics South-East Governor Leads Protest Against IPOB's Sit-at-home Order, Asks Traders To Reopen Shops
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics IPOB Supporters Set Tricycle, Passenger Bus Ablaze In Anambra For Flouting Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Edo Bars Civil Servants, Others Not COVID-19 Vaccinated From Government Offices
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 'Deliver Us From Union Of Death In Nigeria'—Yoruba Nation Agitators, Others Protest At UN Headquarters To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Have Moved To Kaduna Forest—Nigeria’s Secret Police Alert Other Agencies
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Corrupt Oil Trader Exposes Nigeria’s Ex-Minister, Diezani For Receiving Multi-million Dollar Bribery Payments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America US President Biden’s Forefathers Owned Slaves, Including 14-year-old Boy – New Book Reveals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Court Jails Two Nigerian Students, Ordered To Forfeit Cars To Government Over Cybercrime
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Twitter Speaks On Ongoing Negotiations With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad