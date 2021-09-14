Court Remands Masquerade Custodian, Others Over Murder In Osun

They were alleged of the murder of a worshipper identified as Moshood Salawudeen in a mosque.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2021

An Osun State High Court in Osogbo on Tuesday ordered that a masquerade custodian, Chief Kayode Esuleke, his son, Ifasola Esuleke and two others, be remanded.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The accused persons, Chief Kayode Esuleke, Ifasola Esuleke, Akeem Idowu, and Kola Adeosun, who pleaded not guilty, were charged on 13 counts bothering on murder, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault, breach of public peace and engaging in a public fight.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, therefore, ordered that they should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Facility and adjourned the matter till September 21st, 2021 for consideration of bail.

On June 27, 2021, some masquerade followers clashed with muslim worshippers at Kamarudeen mosque where one person was killed while many others injured and properties destroyed.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

