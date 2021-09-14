Nigerian Bar Association Scribe Brutalised, Detained By Police In Lagos

Oniga was assaulted on Tuesday morning. He was also detained at the Maroko Police Station.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2021

The National Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), National Human Rights Committee, Bernard Oniga, has been assaulted by the men of the Nigerian Police Force in Lagos State.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata.

A distress call to the NBA 1st Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins, in a note of urgency, said “Please escalate and call those policemen to order for those who have their contacts. I understand that the Commissioner of Police is at the EndSars Panel right now.”

As at the time of filing this report, there was no certainty of the reason why these policemen behaved in the manner they did.

Civilians have been at the mercy of the brutality of the policemen and other security agencies in Nigeria since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.

This was one of the reasons the Nigerian youths protested against the brutality of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in October last year.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

