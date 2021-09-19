Nigerians Taunt Central Bank Governor For Threatening AbokiFX Founder, Ask If Naira Is Now Equal To A Dollar

...the CBN’s move would not solve the forex crisis in the country or reverse the slide of the naira.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 19, 2021

Some Nigerians have taunted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for accusing foreign exchange information platform, AbokiFX of contributing to the slide of naira against dollar at the parallel market.

 

Emefiele last Friday accused AbokiFX of carrying out an “illegal activity that undermines the economy,” adding that it was after Oniwinde Adedotun, the founder of the platform.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

The CBN governor accused Adedotun of using the platform for “illegal forex trading”.

 

Later in the day, AbokiFX distanced itself from the allegations, saying the platform is solely for parallel rate information and not trading.

See Also Money AbokiFX Taunts Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Suspends Publication Of Rates, Says It Hopes Naira Will Now Appreciate 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The parallel market trading segment of the platform was also shut down. 

 

Reacting, some Twitter users said the CBN’s move would not solve the forex crisis in the country or reverse the slide of the naira. 

 

They taunted Emefiele, adding that they hope the suspension of the platform’s rate updates would push the naira to be equal to the US dollar in value soon.

 

Below are some reactions:


 

According to a former presidential candidate and political economist, Prof Pat Utomi, the devaluation of the naira was largely caused by poor policies. 

Utomi told the Punch he disagreed with the decision.

He said, “As a general principle, I disagree with that approach. Of course, markets need to be regulated and have boundaries, but I think that it is too easy to blame markets when sometimes the problem might be from within.

“I think there is nobody who is knowledgeable that does not know that for a number of years, policymakers were the biggest problem with the forex market.

“Let us not deceive ourselves, the current order has ruined the forex market, so for those who made such decisions to now complain, I think it is uncharitable. If they continue to clamp down on this and that, then the market would collapse and we will return to where we were in the 1980s.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Time to Reclaim Nigeria 3: What Is To Be Done? By Chido Onumah
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Diezani’s Abuse Of The Court Process: Call For A Probe By Comrade Timi Frank
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
CRIME Thugs Detain Policemen In Ibeju-Lekki And Prevent Arrest of Fake Chief
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right Where Buhari Should Spend His Political Capital By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Money Ghana Likely To Become A Highly Indebted Country, As Economy Continues To Be Mismanaged
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lamido And Sons Granted Bail
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Terrorist Group, ISWAP Is Massively Recruiting To Replace 'Repentant' Members— Nigerian Army Spokesman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Indian Police Launch Manhunt For Nigerian Gang That Conned 35 Women In Search Of Husbands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Youths In Delta Community Attack Police Station, Burn Suspected Kidnappers In Custody
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News FLASHBACK: My Life In Danger, Strange Persons Stalking Me– Late Ex-Central Bank Chief, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Concerned Nigerians Group Demands Investigation Into Death of Ex-Central Bank Chief, Mailafia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics TIMELINE: Four Staunch Critics Of Lawless Buhari-led Government Who Have Died Within Eight Months
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria's Former Central Bank Deputy Governor, Mailafia Was Shabbily Treated At Abuja Hospital —Middle Belt Group
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad