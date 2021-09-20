Concerned Nigerians Group Demands Investigation Into Death of Ex-Central Bank Chief, Mailafia

The group said the call was necessitated by the history of intimidation of dissidents and activists who have exposed corruption and human rights violations perpetrated by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 20, 2021

A human rights group, Concerned Nigerians for the Protection of Human Rights and Rule of Law Initiative, has called on the Nigerian government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

 

The group said the call was necessitated by the history of intimidation of dissidents and activists who have exposed corruption and human rights violations perpetrated by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Obadiah Mailafia

A statement by the Convener of the group, Deji Adeyanju on Sunday said the Nigerian civic space has become hostile such that dissidents are being targeted by those in government for speaking truth to power.

See Also Politics TIMELINE: Four Staunch Critics Of Lawless Buhari-led Government Who Have Died Within Eight Months 0 Comments 17 Hours Ago

The statement read, "Concerned Nigerians for the Protection of Human Rights and Rule of Law Initiative has called on the Nigerian authorities to investigate the circumstances that led to the sudden death of dissident, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

 

"Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, 64, a development economist, former deputy governor of Nigeria’s apex bank and rights activist that advocated for freedom and human rights for ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, died after a brief illness in Abuja on Sunday.

 

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to ensure that no foul play was involved in the death of Dr. Obadiah Mailafia. He had been violently targeted by some persons averse to his positions on how ethnic minorities in Northern Nigeria are being treated.”

The group also alleged that Nigerians who work to expose the massive human rights violations and corruption in Buhari’s administration are always the target of the oppressive regime.

 

“The Nigerian civic space is very hostile and dissidents are constantly being targeted by those in government.”

 

“Finally, we call on the authorities to launch an inquest into the death of Dr. Obadiah and we pray Almighty God to grant the late human rights activist, eternal repose.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Terrorist Group, ISWAP Is Massively Recruiting To Replace 'Repentant' Members— Nigerian Army Spokesman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics TIMELINE: Four Staunch Critics Of Lawless Buhari-led Government Who Have Died Within Eight Months
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Threaten To Kill Other Students Abducted From Kaduna Private Varsity
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Politics CONFIRMED: Buhari Travels To New York For UN Assembly Amid Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military REVEALED: Identities Of Officers, 4 Crew Members Killed Along With Chief Of Army Staff In Plane Crash
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Human Rights How Amotekun Shot My Brother In The Back – Sibling Of Deceased 400 Level UI Student
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News FLASHBACK: My Life In Danger, Strange Persons Stalking Me– Late Ex-Central Bank Chief, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Youths In Delta Community Attack Police Station, Burn Suspected Kidnappers In Custody
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Indian Police Launch Manhunt For Nigerian Gang That Conned 35 Women In Search Of Husbands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Terrorist Group, ISWAP Is Massively Recruiting To Replace 'Repentant' Members— Nigerian Army Spokesman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics TIMELINE: Four Staunch Critics Of Lawless Buhari-led Government Who Have Died Within Eight Months
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics CONFIRMED: Buhari Travels To New York For UN Assembly Amid Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria’s Central Bank Declares AbokiFX Founder, Adedotun Wanted Over ‘Illegal Naira-Dollar Rates’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria's Former Central Bank Deputy Governor, Mailafia Was Shabbily Treated At Abuja Hospital —Middle Belt Group
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu's Lead Lawyers Visit Client In Detention, State What IPOB Leader Wants From His Supporters
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Buhari'll Decide Fate Of Suspended Police Chief, Abba Kyari Despite Readiness of Probe Report– Minister
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad