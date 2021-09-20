Gombe Governor's Supporter Dies After Falling Off Car In Convoy

The convoy was heading towards Bajoga/Funakaye Local Government for an official duty

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 20, 2021

 

A man identified as Ahmad Sagir who was known to be a strong supporter of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa, died on Sunday after falling from a moving vehicle in the governor's convoy.

The convoy was heading towards Bajoga/Funakaye Local Government for an official duty when 30-year-old Sagir popularly called Khalifah fell off.

Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya

He reportedly died on the spot after suffering from a skull fracture.

It was learnt that the governor immediately disengaged the ambulance in his convoy to take Khalifah straight to the state Teaching Hospital Gombe for better medical attention where he was eventually confirmed dead by the doctors upon arrival to the hospital.

The Director-General (DG) Press Affairs Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli in a statement, said the governor described the young party faithful as “a respectful, hard, working and promising fellow who was known for his die-hard support for APC and Governor Yahaya’s project.”

The governor was said to have suspended all his engagements for the day in honour of the deceased who has since been buried according to Islamic injunctions.

