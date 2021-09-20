TakeItBack Movement Plans Protest Against Buhari At UN Assembly Over Trial Of Sowore, Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho

The TakeItBack Movement has urged all Nigerians in the United States to join a protest against President Muhammadu Buhari during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The group in a statement by its Director Of Mobilisation, Gbola Owoborode, described the Buhari-led government as corrupt and incompetent.

SaharaReporters had reported that the President departed Abuja on Sunday, September 19 to attend the conference which will be declared open on Tuesday, September 14.

“The TakeItBack movement seizes this medium to invite Nigerians, in and around the city of New York to a protest at the UN General Assembly on the 23rd and 24th of September, 2021 from 9am,” a statement by the group read.

“The tyrant ruler, Major General Buhari arrived in New York 18th September, for the General Assembly.

“We are calling on all groups and individuals that are justifiably dissatisfied with the regime's tyranny, maladministration, corruption and incompetence, to Join us as we protest to make the following demands:

“The regime should immediately free (human rights' activist, Omoyele) Sowore, unconditionally and drop all charges, of which he has been falsely accused.

“We demand the immediate release of all political prisoners, including Nnamdi Kanu, (Sunday Adeyemo) Igboho and the over 300 EndSARS activists still under illegal detention; an end to terrorism, kidnappings and banditry that has completely ravaged the entire country; the resignation of the Buhari regime that is incompetent, lawless, despotic, nepotistic and corrupt.

“It has failed to guarantee the security and welfare of Nigerians which is their primary responsibility as a government. The Buhari Junta must go!”