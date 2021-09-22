BREAKING: Emir Of Gaya In Kano Is Dead

The Emir was among those elevated in 2019 to the rank of a first class Emir by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2021

The Emir of Gaya in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, has been confirmed dead by the Ajiyan Gaya, Malam Shansu Isa Kademi.

The Emir, who was among those elevated in 2019, to the rank of a first class Emir by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, reportedly died at the age of 91

Gaya is one of the five Emirates in Kano and the deceased has been on the throne since his appointment as Sarkin Gaya district head of Gaya in 1990.

He held several traditional positions such as district head of Kunchi, district head of Minjibir among others.

