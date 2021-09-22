Lockdown In South-East For One Month If Nigerian Government Fails To Bring Kanu To Court – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are plotting not to bring its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to court for his next trial in October.

According to the group, the intention of the DSS was to demoralise Kanu and weaken his Biafran agitation.

Nnamdi Kanu

The group, however, stated that, "Nigeria cannot incarcerate our leader illegally and expect things to be normal again."

The secessionist group vowed to ensure a lockdown for a month in the South-East of the country if Kanu does not appear in October 21.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful revealed this in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

The statement partly read, "The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been drawn to the plot by Nigeria government and her DSS in Abuja not to produce our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to court on 21st October 2021, the date he is due to appear in court to start his case.

"The federal government of Nigeria has again perfected plans not to bringing him to court on that day.

"Their wicked plan is to perpetually keep him behind bars without trial to see if they can demoralise him and Biafrans but they are late.

"If the federal government refuses to bring him to court in his next court appearance on October 21, 2021, the entire Biafra land will be on total lock down for one month. The federal government will know that they cannot take us for granted any more. Our peaceful disposition as a people should not be misconstrued as weakness.

"Nigeria cannot incarcerate our leader illegally and expect things to be normal again.

"If by October 21, Kanu is not brought to court, Nigeria will know that Kanu commands the unflinching loyalty of over 60 million Biafrans home and in Diaspora."

Nnamdi Kanu-led group also slammed the Nigerian government for perpetually disobeying court orders to surpress self-determination activities, but granting amnesty to terrorists and bandits.

"Their plan is to suppress agitation and force everyone into submission but Biafrans won't succumb to their intimidation. We are a different people.

"Their plan is to silence agitations for freedom as championed by Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Ighoho so that the Fulani from across Africa will overrun Nigeria. They can't conquer Biafra land as they have conquered Hausa and other indigenous tribes in Nigeria," the statement added.