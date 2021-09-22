Nigeria's Ruling Party, All Progressives Congress Reschedules State Congresses For New Date

This was disclosed in a statement released by the National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 22, 2021

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its nationwide state congresses to Saturday, October 16, 2021.

 

This was disclosed in a statement released by the National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, Punch reports. 

File Photo He added that an updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the state congresses will be released to the public in due course.

 

SaharaReporters recalls that last month the APC released the schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of its local government area congresses.

 

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Akpanudoedehe, in a statement said the purchase of forms for wards, local governments/area councils and state congresses will take place from August 18 to August 28, 2021.

 

He said screening of aspirants for the party’s local government area positions would hold from August 31 to September 2, 2021, while LGA congresses (including 3-man delegates to the national convention) would hold on September 4, 2021.

 

Appeals arising from LGA congresses will hold from September 6 to 11, 2021.

 

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 11: A sub-section (i-xiii) and Article 17 (i) of our party’s constitution, the caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CCEPC) of our great party has approved the guidelines and the conduct of congresses across LGAs stipulated in Sections 156 of the Electoral Act and in Parts I & II of the first schedule of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended),” he said.

 

Akpanudoedehe stated that the forms will cost N25,000, N15,000 and N10,000 for local government chairman; local government vice chairman, secretary and treasurer; and other offices respectively.

 

“Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position. Forms will be picked at the banks, local government, state or national secretariat after confirmation of payments,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Despite Being Prosecuted For Multi-billion Naira Fraud, Former Zamfara Governor To Contest Ruling APC Party Chairmanship
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Minister Threatens SaharaReporters With Lawsuit For Exposing Multi-billion Naira Fraud Involving Him, Ex-Governor Tinubu, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Government Will Not Name Sponsors Of Boko Haram Now—Justice Minister, Malami
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others May Be Trying To Export Banditry To Other Regions—Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics North Inherited Nigeria’s Leadership, Won't Be Intimidated To Leave Power In 2023 –Northern Elders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Appoints 75-year-old Former External Affairs Minister, Gambari, As Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh's Ex-Lover Drags Film Star, Secret Police To Court, Seeks N10billion Compensation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Lockdown In South-East For One Month If Nigerian Government Fails To Bring Kanu To Court – IPOB
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Writes Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, Seeks Investigation Of Police Inspector Over N50million Illegal Deals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Being Prosecuted For Multi-billion Naira Fraud, Former Zamfara Governor To Contest Ruling APC Party Chairmanship
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ten Killed In Katsina Community By Bandits Residents Vow Were Dropped By Army Green Helicopter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Minister Threatens SaharaReporters With Lawsuit For Exposing Multi-billion Naira Fraud Involving Him, Ex-Governor Tinubu, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Government Will Not Name Sponsors Of Boko Haram Now—Justice Minister, Malami
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Court Admits More Evidence Against Nigerian Oil Mogul, Ali Peters In Alleged N761.6million Subsidy Scam
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs Man Nabbed With Multi-billion Naira Worth Of Cocaine At Nigerian Airport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Ex-Nigerian High Commissioner To Namibia, Onoh Was Indicted For Corruption, Asked To Refund N50million
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others May Be Trying To Export Banditry To Other Regions—Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics North Inherited Nigeria’s Leadership, Won't Be Intimidated To Leave Power In 2023 –Northern Elders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad