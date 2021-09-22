Ogun Government Deploys Police To Lock Out Pensioners During Protest

The protesters who were armed with placards with different inscriptions met a brick wall as the security agents locked the main gate against them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2021

The Ogun State Government has locked out protesting pensioners at the Governor's Office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The pensioners, under the auspices of the Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria (LOGPAN), led by their Chairman, Sikiru Ayilara, were protesting non-payment of gratuities, lateness and non-increment in their monthly pensions and discrimination against them and the state pensioners by the Governor Dapo Abiodun government.

Governor Dapo Abiodun

On June 10, 2021, the aged protesting pensioners were also locked out of the office of the Governor of Ogun State, in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The aggrieved aged protesters had made known their plan to picket the government secretariat by sleeping and cooking in front of Abiodun’s office. While the development left workers stranded and the government activities were paralysed momentarily.

There is a heavy presence of security agents including the police, who are on standby to ensure nobody goes into the secretariat.

"We got orders from above to put the two gates under lock and key," some of the security agents revealed.

No government official is on sight to attend to the aggrieved pensioners.

