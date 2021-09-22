Sit-at-home Order: South-East Candidates Went Through Lots Of Stress, Says Exams Body, WAEC

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2021

West African secondary school examination body, the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has said that no candidate in Enugu State missed its ongoing examination despite the sit-at-home directive instructed by the Indigenous People of Biafra, initially every Monday.

The WAEC Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, Mrs Eucharia Onodu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu, however, said the students went through a lot of stress.

Onodu, however, clarified that the sit-at-home order only affected the students emotionally, as many of them had to sleep over in their schools to be able to meet up.

She said, some had to trek long distances, while others squatted with those in the hostels to be able to write the examination

Onodu said, “I’m aware some made extra effort, while others went through a lot of stress to write this exam and on our own part, we didn’t compromise the protocols put in place.

“We still had the exams as scheduled on the timetable and I’m happy that at the end they all made it.

“I don’t think somebody missed the exam because of the sit-at-home order.”

According to Onodu, the commissioner later reached out to the community leaders who assured WAEC of using local vigilantes to secure the centres.

She said, “We really felt their presence at the various centres across the state and I’m glad to announce that no community has reported any attack so far.

“And on our own, we used the regular police to escort security materials.”

