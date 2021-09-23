All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Shinkafi Solicits Prayer From Detention Of Anti-graft Agency, EFCC

There was mild drama at the Sokoto State office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Sani Shinkafi, otherwise known as Wamban Shinkafi, cried out for prayers from the people of Zamfara State, saying there are politicians planning to bring him down.

The sixth prosecution witness (PW6), who is the victim in the alleged fraud involving Shinkafi, Alhaji Sani Bello, had on Thursday, September 23, 2020, continued his testimony before the investigative team at the Sokoto office of the EFCC, revealing how Shinkafi defrauded him and two others.



Another source confirmed to SaharaReporters that, Sani Shinkafi knelt and begged Alhaji Bello to alter his statement with the EFCC on how he defrauded him.

Shinkafi is facing investigation by the commission on how he defrauded over 60 people to the tune of N1billion.

A source in the EFCC confirmed the arrest of Sani Shinkafi after receiving a petition against him. "We are under investigation and any moment from now, we do the needful,” the source said.

Other sources, who were at the EFCC office said, Sani Shinkafi cried out and asked them to pray for him, alleging that some politicians were behind his down fall.

“Shinkafi was an APC chieftain in Zamfara State who recently returned to the party because of his so many fraud cases. He was a governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Zamfara,” a top source told SaharaReporters.