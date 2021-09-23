#EndSARS: One Year After, Protesters Languish Behind Cells, Says Civic Group, EiE

In a statement on Thursday, the network condemned police brutality on protesters who were calling for reform of the force.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 23, 2021

The Enough is Enough network has said there are numerous #EndSARS protesters who are currently languishing in various correctional centres across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the network condemned police brutality on protesters who were calling for reform of the force. 


It urged members of the public and relatives of victims with reliable information about incarcerated protesters to reach out to EiE Nigeria or Gavel for prompt legal intervention. 

The statement reads: "The right to protest is fundamental and not a privilege. It is a right guaranteed by the ground norm of the land; the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which affirms that a citizen of Nigeria does not need the approval of any governmental agency or public official to express their grievance.

“Thus, to find protesters being brutalised, illegally shot at, and arrested for exercising their fundamental right is a complete breach of their human rights. 

“These were some of the disturbing encounters of Nigerians who participated in the October 2020 #EndSARS protest, where citizens came out en masse to bemoan the societal ills of police brutality, indiscriminate arrests, and the excesses of rogue police officers and operatives of different police units, especially the now-renamed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).  

“Peaceful protesters are not criminals; neither is peacefully protesting a criminal offence. 

“Through our networks, we have observed, monitored, and amplified the search for incarcerated protesters and provided prompt legal support for victims as well as relatives of victims arrested during and after the October 2020 nationwide protests.

“Sadly, almost one year after the nationwide protests, we can authoritatively confirm that there are still #EndSARS protesters who are incarcerated and languishing in various correctional centres.

“We hereby call on members of the public, friends, or relatives of victims with reliable information about incarcerated protesters to reach out to EiE Nigeria or Gavel for prompt legal intervention via any of our social media platforms or contact details below.”

In October 2020, many Nigerians took to the streets to demonstrate against police brutality under the #EndSARS campaign.

The demands led to the disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force.

On October 19, 2020, the Lagos State Government set up the judicial panel of inquiry and restitution to investigate cases of human rights abuses by operatives of the now-disbanded SARS and other security agencies.

This was a sequel to the directive of the national economic council (NEC) that mandated states to set up panels to investigate police brutality in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS TakeItBack Movement Condemns Delay Tactics In Trial Of #EndSARS Protesters Detained For 10 Months
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
#EndSARS Armed Thugs Attack Protesters In Abuja, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Protesters Escape Attack By Thugs In Abuja, Apprehend, Hand Them Over To Police
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
#EndSARS Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters In Lekki, Alausa Defy Ban, Curfew, Continue Demonstration
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
#EndSARS Black Tuesday: This Could Lead To Civil War In Some Countries—Afenifere
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Nnamdi Kanu Committed No Offence As Court Ruled IPOB Not Unlawful – Lawyer
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Corruption All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Shinkafi Solicits Prayer From Detention Of Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS TakeItBack Movement Condemns Delay Tactics In Trial Of #EndSARS Protesters Detained For 10 Months
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How Fani-Kayode Said Unforgivable Things Against Buhari, Wished President’s Son Death – Femi Adesina
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad