Fani-Kayode’s Fourth Wife, Chikwendu Sues Discredited Minister, Police Inspector General, Demands N800million

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of the infamous former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to secure a restraining order against him.

Chikwendu, in a suit filed through her team of lawyers led by Abdul-Aziz Jimoh, also cited the Inspector-General of Police, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Force CID, Commissioner of Police FCT, and the OC Legal (CID) FCT Command, CSP James Idachaba, as respondents in the matter.

In the suit, the woman prayed the court to restrain her former husband from using the other respondents to intimidate or harass her in any form whatsoever, pending the hearing and determination of an earlier suit marked No CV/372/2021, which she filed to take custody of four children she had for the former Minister.

Aside from seeking the enforcement of her fundamental rights, the applicant equally prayed the court to award her the sum of N800million, to be paid by the Respondents, jointly and severally.

“That I was in a most tempestuous and violent relationship with the 5th respondent (Fani-Kayode), a qualified legal practitioner, a politician and a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the court document read.

“The 5th respondent and I have four (4) children together and I am forcefully separated from our children who are all minors.

“Consequent upon the unbridled violence perpetrated against me by the 5th respondent and the forceful separation from our children, I filled a suit in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with suit no CV/372/2021.

“Rather than allow the contending matters placed before the FCT High Court to be determined by the Honorable Court, the 5th respondent has persisted in using the police officers under the control of the 1st respondent( IGP) and supervised by the 2nd respondent (Commissioner of Police FCT) incessantly to intimidate and harass me with a view to interfering in the adjudicatory powers of a competent court of justice.

“That the 5th respondent, in cahoots with his counsel, being legal practitioners and officers of the court contrived a purported petition against me alleging forgery and falsification of court records in relation to the matter pending before the FCT High Court.”

Precious stated that she is fearful of her life, alleging that the 5th Respondent had been bragging that he could do anything to her and nothing would happen, adding

She told the court that in spite of several petitions she wrote to the 1st Respondent (IGP) alleging threats to her life by the 5th Respondent, he refused to act on the petitions.

Fani-Kayode and Precious have continued to make the headlines since their marriage of seven years collapsed last year with the pair currently in a heated tussle for the custody of their four children.

The former beauty queen had accused the All Progressives Congress chieftain of having mental health challenges.

She claimed that Fani-Kayode was abusive to her during her pregnancy due to his mental health challenges.

Precious also alleged that the former minister called the triplets in her womb cockroaches while punching her stomach.

Fani-Kayode had, however, fired back in a statement. He had also dismissed the allegations and described his former wife as “a pathological liar and a slanderer.”