I’ll Never Be Cowed Into Silence Amid Intimidation By Buhari Regime– Benue Governor, Ortom

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 23, 2021

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has said the Nigerian Government is trying to silence every dissenting voice, adding that he would never be cowed.

 

The governor who maintained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government had failed in every way, made the assertion in Enugu State during an event organised by the Radio Nigeria chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Governor Ortom

Ortom said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is busy fighting perceived opposition while looking the other way when there are senseless killings and maiming of Nigerians by suspected herdsmen.

 

“The present administration at the centre has adopted the approach of intimidation of those who dare to voice out their frustrations and concerns over growing insecurity and marginalisation.

 

“But I, Samuel Ortom, will never keep quiet as long as injustice and marginalisation prevail in the affairs of our country. I uphold the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior when he said and I quote: ‘If peace means accepting second-class citizenship, I don’t want it. If peace means keeping my mouth shut in the midst of injustice and evil, I don’t want it. If peace means being complacently adjusted to a deadening status quo, I don’t want peace. If peace means a willingness to be exploited economically, dominated politically, humiliated and segregated, I don’t want peace.’”

