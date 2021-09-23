Legendary Singer, King Sunny Ade Announces Burial Plans For Late Wife

Nigeria's legendary musician, Sunday Adegeye, more commonly called King Sunny Ade, has announced burial plans for his late wife, Risikat Adejoke.

Risikat, a former member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Amuwo Odofin constituency 1 and former commissioner, died on Thursday, September 21.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, King Sunny Ade told journalists that the deceased would be laid to rest next Wednesday, September 29, 2021, after lying her in state.

Describing the deceased as his 'angel' KSA said, “I thank God for everything because he knows more than everyone of us. Risi's death was a big loss for me and my family. It is indeed a trying time. She was more than a wife to me. She was an angel and I always called her my baby. She was a wife and mother that every good man and child must have.

”With a heavy heart, we announce that she would be buried on Wednesday, September 29 after lying in state. She will be buried at Ebony funeral homes in Lagos.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from everyone since I lost my wife. I appreciate everyone.”

A son to the deceased, George Folarin Adegeye, told reporters that he was still in shock following his mother's death.

According to him, the burial was planned early based on the instruction Risikat gave before her demise.

He said, "It is a painful experience. I’m yet to believe my mother is no more. We will bury her on September 29 while the celebration of life would take place on December 19.

“We cannot embalm her till December because she gave an instruction that whenever she goes home she should not be embalmed, and that is why we have to bury her as soon as we would."

He added that the planned commissioning of his mega lounge and clubhouse, the Royal Majesty Place, at Magodo, Lagos, which was earlier billed to hold on October 1, had been postponed indefinitely.

"This magnificent edifice you are seeing here would have been commissioned amid fanfare on October 1 but this unfortunate incident has led to its indefinite postponement. Business is no longer my priority at the moment. My sole concern right now is to give my mummy a befitting burial,” he added.