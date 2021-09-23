Nigerian Soldier Who Threatened June 12 Protesters Loses Brother To Boko Haram Attack

A Nigerian soldier, Abubakar A, who threatened to attack Nigerians on June 12 during the planned nationwide mega protests, has lost his brother in the army, identified only as Muhammad to a Boko Haram terrorists’ attack.

SaharaReporters gathered that Muhammad was sadly among the 25 soldiers killed by some Boko Haram elements in the Monguno area of Borno State on September 15, 2021.

Sources had told SaharaReporters that the soldiers were on patrol to clear the insurgents in the area when they were ambushed.

The deadly attack left about 25 soldiers dead while some are still missing five days after the incident.

SaharaReporters gathered that military operational vehicles, several weapons and ammunition were stolen during the attack.

Monguno is North about 70km drive from Maiduguri the state capital and hosted thousands of IDPs mostly from Dikwa and Marte council areas.

“Hi, I am Abubakar, brother to Muhammad. I am so saddened and heartbroken to say that my brother Muhammad passed away on Wednesday 15th September after a long battle with ISWAP in ambush along monguno to Gajiram, may ALMIGHTY Allah accept their shortcomings. Nigeria will prevail,” Abbakar posted on Twitter.

Abbakar had in a tweet condemned by most of his followers in June threatened to attack June 12 Democracy day protesters.

“If e sure for them June 12, make dem come out,” the soldier had posted.



Some civil society organisations and human rights activists had then called for a nationwide protest against the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.