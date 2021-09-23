Sit-At-Home: Stop Causing Economic Hardship In South-East, Take Over Abuja Streets— Ohanaeze Tells IPOB

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said rather than cause economic hardship through the sit-at-home order, IPOB should lead its disciples on a peaceful protest to Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 23, 2021

The pro-Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has asked the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop the imposition of its sit-at-home directive in the south-east region. 

The group was reacting to IPOB’s threat to lock down the region if the Department of State Services (DSS) fails to produce Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, in court on October 21.

On July 26, Binta Nyako, an Abuja Federal High Court judge adjourned the treasonable felony trial of Kanu over DSS' failure to produce him in court.

IPOB subsequently alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has perfected plans not to bring Kanu to court. 

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said rather than cause economic hardship through the sit-at-home order, IPOB should lead its disciples on a peaceful protest to Abuja.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide are committed to providing a political solution for the release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from custody,” the statement partly read. 

“The exponents of sit-at-home should be cautious of the regaining consciousness of Ndigbo to defy further directives, as the best approach before the IPOB leadership is to mobilise the disciples of Nnamdi Kanu in millions to take advantage of the October 21st court trial and massively take over the streets of Abuja peacefully without confrontation with security agencies so that the international community will handle the matter and convince the federal government to do the needful.

“If 60 million IPOB members as acclaimed the leadership can storm Abuja, they will be forced to produce Nnamdi Kanu before the Abuja High Court as South-East sit-at-home is fading away as Igbo are getting back from the dreamland to face reality.

“IPOB will gradually lose Igbo support if they continue to make things difficult for Ndigbo, especially with the continuous denial of not being accountable for the various scandals and crimes committed against humanity by the so-called cultists, who disguise under the sit-at-home orders to perpetrate evils.”

