UPDATE: Nigerian Military Police Arrest Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance

The Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police (NACMP) have arrested a female commissioned army officer, Lieutenant Chika Viola Anele caught on camera punishing a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia in Cross River State after an alleged argument between the duo.

A Nigerian journalist and human rights activist, Agba Jalingo, had shared a video on his Facebook page showing the officer pouring an unknown white substance on the kneeling corps member after which she hit her with a bowl.

"#JusticeForIfenyinwa. This is what a commissioned female Army officer, Lt. Chika Viola Anele, did to a youth corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, serving at the 13 Brigade headquarters in Calabar after having an argument,” Jalingo had posted.

“We understand that the leadership in 13 Brigade are working to kill the matter. Let us make the officer very popular for all the wrong reasons.

“Share the video until it gets to the Chief of Army Staff and that Chika girl is brought to book."

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/jkaznioAUV pic.twitter.com/J7pFZMy4iK — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 23, 2021

Giving an update on Thursday afternoon, the activist said Lieutenant Anele has been arrested by the military police and was under interrogation.

“The Army Officer, Lt. Chika Viola Anele, who was caught on video dehumanising and humiliating a Youth Corper, Ezeiruaku Ifenyinwa Fidelia in Calabar earlier, has just been arrested by the MP, after our report and under interrogation. #JusticeForIfenyinwa,” he posted.