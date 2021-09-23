You Displayed Ignorance, Betrayal – IPOB Slams Speaker Gbajabiamila For Comparing Agitation Groups With Boko Haram

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila "displayed ignorance and servitude by comparing non-violent IPOB movement with murderous Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani bandits, and the killer herdsmen wreaking havoc across Nigeria."

IPOB said this on Thursday in reaction to the statement made by the Speaker on September 15 where he likened the agitators to terrorists.



Gbajabiamila at the Plenary of the House had said, “These people, in their inclination for devastating violence against fellow citizens, their appetite for the destruction of private property, their disruption of academic activities, commerce, and industry, their propensity for defiling institutions of the state, society, and community, their refusal to engage in debate, or to consider the possibility of dissenting opinions and alternative viewpoints, are no different from Boko Haram and ISWAP. Given space and time, they will take our nation down the same path of destruction."

Reacting through a statement, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful said Gbajabiamila who also denied his Christian faith to get the slot of the leader of the Green Chamber, made such a reckless utterance to please his slave masters.

The statement, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday, reads, "We know he made such reckless and irresponsible remark in his quest to impress his political slave masters so as to retain his position.

"Alhaji Gbajabiamila should not forget that his Yoruba kinsmen are also agitating for freedom today because of the evil agenda of his Fulani slave masters. He should not forget that they will surely come for him after using him to castigate and destroy his Southern brethren.

"The recent statement from Gbajabiamila shows his ignorance about IPOB and he doesn't understand that IPOB is present in almost all the countries of the world. Do terrorists openly parade themselves as IPOB does or do they hide their faces?

"We are however not surprised at such position by a man who shamelessly converted from Christianity to Islam because of political position.

"This is the man who wants to educate us on who terrorists are. He should be ashamed of himself. He is after his stomach and ready to sacrifice anything for political position. A man who betrayed his faith and religion because of politics can never be trusted for anything. Even Satan cannot so cheaply renounce his faith.”