Civil society, SERAP Urges UN To Order Buhari To Lift Twitter Ban In Nigeria

A civil society group, Social Economic and Rights Accountability Project, has called on the General Assembly of the United Nations to use its power to order President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the indefinite suspension of the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

The group asked the International body to speak for the fundamental rights of Nigerians noting that "the freedom to expression whether offline or online is a fundamental right" which should not be tampered with.



This was contained in its tweet on its official Twitter page as President Buhari addressed the General Assembly on Friday.

SERAP tweeted that, "BREAKING: We urge @UN General Assembly to put pressure on President Buhari to immediately lift the illegal suspension of Twitter in Nigeria. Freedom of expression offline and online is a fundamental right.

"The General Assembly should stand up for Nigerians #StandUp4HumanRights.”

President Buhari has since received different criticisms from individuals and advocacy groups following the suspension of the micro-blogging site across the country.

The federal government had suspended Twitter access in the country just two days after Twitter removed a post by Buhari threatening to punish secessionist.

Meanwhile, the government had claimed that the directive was issued because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”