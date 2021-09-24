Gunmen Kill Community Leader In Delta As Government Imposes Curfew

Anthony Oreh, a community leader and the immediate past Vice President of Orhoakpor Community, in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State has been killed by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that Oreh was killed in the early hours of Thursday, 23 September, 2021.

Delta State Map

A dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed on the community following his death.

He was reportedly killed when he tried to broker peace during an alleged cult attack on the vigilante chairman in the community.

A trending video of Oreh before he died showed him bleeding profusely from a serious head injury.

He was later rushed by a sympathiser on motorcycle to a hospital where he died.

John Jephthah, an aide to the LGA chairman in a statement called on all police formations to enforce the curfew imposed.

She said, “Due to the rising threats to the safety of lives and properties in Orhoakpor community, the Ethiope East Local Government Authority has placed a curfew in Orhoakpor Community from 7pm to 7am with an immediate effect.

"In the light of above, all police formations situated in proximity to Orhoakpor community are hereby ordered to enforce the curfew in accordance.

"Accordingly, residents of Orhoakpor community should endeavor to comply to enable security operatives maintain law and order. Vehicular movement, inclusive of motorcycles and bicycles are also restricted in the community during these hours. Essential services and emergencies will only be allowed movement during these hours.

"Security operatives will be on patrol and routine check. They have instructions to detain anyone on the road passing from 7pm without proper authorisation. I extend my condolences and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of Mr. Anthony Oreh who was gruesomely killed at Orhoakpor Community at the early hours of Thursday, 23 September, 2021

"I want to assure the Family Members and the general Public that the Local Government Council and the Security operatives are on top gear to bring the perpetrators to Justice. God bless you."