How IPOB’s Sit-at-home Order Caused My Sister’s Death, Nigerian Man Laments

A Facebook user identified as Unbreakable King Ottoman has claimed that his sister, Eby Winnie died as a result of the sit-at-order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to Ottoman, the IPOB’s order denied the deceased access to her usual dialysis session.

He posted, “On behalf of my family and entire Ibe family, I regret to announce the death of the only daughter of my mother 7 days ago, 15th September, 2021 after a protracted illness that lasted for 18 years in which I took charge of the management of the half of the years since 2012. When we thought we were winning the battle, then came a bigger challenge in the last 5 weeks with diagnosis of renal failure. We didn't retreat, but confronted the challenges head on.

“Everything requested to help you keep going was availed to you, but the last Monday and Tuesday sit-at-home order by IPOB denied you access to your usual dialysis session and you lost the battle as if you never put up a fight in the first place.

“Watching you die that night was not a memorable one, and will take another long time to go off my memory. I still don't believe you're gone, but however, I am waiting on the Lord to see if he can bring you back like Lazarus. However, if it is true that you're truly gone, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace Eby Winnie. Dear friends and family, burial plans will be unveiled shortly."

IPOB had declared Tuesday, September 14, 2021, as another sit-at-home day to commemorate victims of the invasion of the compound of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu at Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State.

The group in a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, advised people in the South-East to stay indoors as a mark of honour to the fallen heroes and heroines allegedly killed during the raid.

IPOB had initially on July 30 ordered sit-at-home in the South-East every Monday, tagged ‘Ghost Monday’ until Kanu would be released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

But the group later cancelled it, saying the sit-at-home will only be observed on days Kanu is to appear in court.