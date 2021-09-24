Lagos Motorcyclists Clash With Police, Kill Officer Few Months To His Retirement

An eyewitness said the policemen involved in the incident were attached to the Ajao Police Station.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2021

A Chief Superintendent of Police, Kazeem Abonde, has been killed during a clash between policemen and motorcyclists in the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

The incident, which happened at Ajao Estate Junction Bus Stop, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, started around 11 am on Thursday when the officers stormed the area to raid a criminal hideout.

Trouble started after the officers seized some motorcycles and put them in their mini trucks. Subsequently, the commercial motorcyclists (popularly known as okada riders) went berserk. The situation degenerated when policemen began to shoot sporadically into the air to scare them away.

It was gathered that Kazeem, who had less than eight months to retire from the Force, went to restore calm when he learnt his men were having issues with the commercial motorcyclists.

A photo circulating online shows the bloodied remains of the policeman as he lay motionless by the roadside. His head appeared to have been smashed.

Meanwhile, the former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi noted that the victim had already set up a law firm, K.S Abonde & Co as part of his retirement plans before the unfortunate incident.

He wrote, “He had this in preparation for his retirement in the next few months. So sad. Man proposes, God disposes. Be upright and live as if there is no tomorrow.”

 

