Lagos Police Dismiss Officer Who Killed 18-year-old Admission Seeker

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2021

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed Sergeant Samuel Phillips, an officer who allegedly shot Monsurat Ojuade, an 18-year-old admission seeker in the Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, Lagos State.

This was disclosed by the command's spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement issued on Friday.

Ajisebutu noted that Phillips was dismissed after the conclusion of his orderly room trial.

He added that the dismissed policeman will be charged to court for murder.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that Sgt Samuel Phillips who was tried for the shooting incident of 11th September, 2021 that led to the death of Monsurat Ojuade has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force. He was dismissed after the conclusion of his orderly room trial. The suspect will be charged to court today for murder.

“Recall that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had promised that the matter would be properly investigated and that justice would be served. This action is, therefore, done in fulfilment of that promise. See Also Police Dismiss, Prosecute Cop Who Killed Teenage Admission Seeker, Monsurat – TakeItBack Tells Nigerian Police 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

“The Commissioner of Police further sympathises with the bereaved family, and reiterates his earlier promise that justice would be done in this case."

Ojuade was shot by an officer while returning home from her mother's shop alongside her sister.

The police officer was said to have followed them and while trying to get into the compound forcefully, shot at the victim.

The police initially claimed Ojuade was killed by a stray bullet the deceased's family alleged the officer deliberately shot the victim.

The victim took the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and was awaiting admission into university before the unfortunate incident.

 

