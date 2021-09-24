VIDEO: 'Even Animals Can’t Live Well In My Area'– Nigerian Laments Deplorable Condition Of Roads In Ogun

A man has lamented the deplorable state of an expressway in Sango Otta, Ado-Odo Ota local government area of Ogun State in a video.

He decried the appalling state of the federal road, adding that the axis generates revenue for the state as well as for the Nigerian government.



The man who revealed that he lives in the local government area condemned government officials who do not have job other than to steal public funds.

He said, “Honestly, this is becoming a satanic attack on our community. Look at the container that fell down. God saved that vehicle. Look at the deplorable state of our road. See water; look at it. Our roads are not passable anymore. This is crazy. This is Sango via under bridge. Sango to Gangan. Look at it, one way as everything is in disarray. Look at the water, look at the lagoon.

“Everything is messed up. This is crazy, this is unbearable. Animals cannot even live successfully in this community any longer. And this is where you’re generating revenue to sustain the entire state and it has become an abandoned arena, abandoned avenue. And you have people representing us in Ado-Odo Ota and they are all there in Abeokuta making more.

“When most of them are jobless. When they don’t have the professional certification that can make them money themselves except when they milk from the government purse. They can’t talk. They can’t say anything because this is unbearable. Look at potholes on the expressway. Where you are generating revenue to sustain the entire state even the nation. What is the meaning of this madness? Loot at a big vehicle entering as if it is entering inside pit. And they are there everybody seems to keep quiet.”

WATCH: 'Even Animals Canât Live Well In My Area'â Nigerian Laments Deplorable Condition Of Roads In Ogun pic.twitter.com/wbg0yCLtmC — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 24, 2021

The aggrieved man accused the Nigerian political leaders of lacking conscience and allowing the common man to suffer even as they pay tax.

He berated both the Nigerian and state governments for shifting responsibilities on fixing the road which is public infrastructure.

“Nothing is working, nothing is moving in Nigeria. And especially in Ado-Odo Ota. This is my community. I can’t believe I’ll be living here and keep quiet with my level of exposure and education. And even to give palliative measures to these people is a problem. We don’t have a conscience. Foolish leaders. Foolish people.

“When you don’t have jobs to sustain yourself except milking from the government pocket; if not, how can you be serving under reasonable government claiming that this is a federal government road? Is it federal government people living here? Taxpayers are living here. The suffering is prolonging every day every time,” he added.