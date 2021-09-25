Lagos Police Arrest Creditor For Tying Debtor With Ropes Over N4.6million Debt

He said the victim had the money but refused to pay him back.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2021

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a creditor, identified as Oluchi Okoye, for tying up his debtor, Reuben Alozie, to a stake over an unpaid N4.6million debt.

The suspect tied the victim to a stick with ropes at 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos from Tuesday to Wednesday before his eventual release by the police.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to the suspect, he resulted in self-help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

He said the victim had the money but refused to pay him back.

The arrest of the suspect by the Denton Police Division was made possible following a complaint lodged at the station by the victim's wife, Angela Reuben, who reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

Following the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu directed that the suspect be transferred to the Command's Tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the state Commissioner of Police warned people against taking laws into their hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Shoot Sowore During Protest Rally In Abuja, Rushed To The Hospital
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Education Polytechnic Student, Friend Detained For Weeks After Police Arrested Them As ESN Fighters
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Police IG Announces Immediate Suspension Of Tinted Vehicle Windscreens
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Human Rights June 12 Protest: Police Arrest Journalist In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME We've Recovered N114million From N360million Rivers Governor, Wike Used To Bribe Electoral Officers During Poll— Police
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Police Court Ruling On Ex-Police IG's Tenure Extension Baseless, Should Be Challenged— Group
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Ondo University Senate Should Be Fired For ‘Indecent Reasoning’ – Sowore Lambasts Draconian Policy On ‘Indecent Dressing’ Imposed On Students
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Keeping Them Honest: Aregbesola Vs Oyetola, By 'Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Doctors’ Strike Didn’t Contravene Any Domestic Law — International Lawyers Network
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Gives 12,000 Foreigners Permit To Work In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Energy You Failed In Six Years To Provide Electricity — Sowore Knocks Buhari For Promising To Electrify 5million Homes By 2030
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Take Over Farms In Katsina, Force Villagers To Supply Fertilisers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Electoral Body, INEC Gives Reason For Keeping Dead Nigerians On Voter Register
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Economy How Nigeria’s Economy May Soon Collapse — Former CBN Governor, Sanusi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 20 Nigerian Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush In Borno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Sack Two Police Stations In Zamfara, Steal Ammunition Amid Military Operations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Bribes Paid By Foreign Contractors For Nigeria Oil Were Used To Fund Buhari's 2019 Elections
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad