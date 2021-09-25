Lagos Police Arrest Creditor For Tying Debtor With Ropes Over N4.6million Debt

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a creditor, identified as Oluchi Okoye, for tying up his debtor, Reuben Alozie, to a stake over an unpaid N4.6million debt.

The suspect tied the victim to a stick with ropes at 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos from Tuesday to Wednesday before his eventual release by the police.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to the suspect, he resulted in self-help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

He said the victim had the money but refused to pay him back.

The arrest of the suspect by the Denton Police Division was made possible following a complaint lodged at the station by the victim's wife, Angela Reuben, who reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

Following the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu directed that the suspect be transferred to the Command's Tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the state Commissioner of Police warned people against taking laws into their hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.