Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Kill Two, Abduct School Teacher

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige, was unable to give details of the incident saying he would inquire and revert.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2021

Armed men suspected to be bandits have attacked the Kuregu community in the Zaria Local Government of Kaduna State, killing two residents and abducting an Arabic and Islamic studies teacher.

According to Daily Post, the incident occurred on Friday night when the armed men stormed the village with sophisticated weapons, gunned down two persons before whisking the teacher to unknown destination.

File Photo

This is coming a few days after three suspected kidnappers of the Bethel School Students in Kaduna were arrested and paraded at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The bandits had earlier in the year in January attacked the same community and abducted one Professor Aliyu Mohammed of the Abubakar Tafawa University Department of Agriculture , Bauchi State, who was released after a ransom was reportedly paid.

SaharaReporters, New York

