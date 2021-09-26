Bandits Free 10 More Bethel Baptist Students In Kaduna, Keep Others

The bandits had earlier released 10 students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna on Saturday, September 18 after being held aptive for 74.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 26, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says bandits have released 10 more abducted students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna State.

The Vice President of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna State, Joseph John Hayab, disclosed this on Sunday.

Punch quoted Hayab as saying, “Ten more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits.

 

“We are thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support.

“We are trusting God that the rest will be released very soon. All have been reunited with their parents.”

Hayab had said, “10 students were released this (Saturday) evening and have reunited with their parents. We are now hoping for the remaining 21 who are still with the bandits.”

 

Saharareporters, New York

