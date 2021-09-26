Local Council Chairman Declares Curfew, Bans All Gathering In Benue Community After Communal Clash

The Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, James Oche, has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew following a communal clash in the area.

Oche made this known during the weekend while urging security operatives to clamp down on violators of the order.

Benue state map

He said the move was necessary because of the brewing tension in Agila District and its extension to Apa in the Ado Local Government Area of the state.

An official of the local council told Daily Trust that the brewing crisis was connected to the age-long "royal and non-royal palaver" bedevilling the people of Agila District in Ado.

The official said the stereotyping of certain people in the area allegedly belonging to the non-royal class by those who claimed to have royal status had in the past created bitter rivalry which led to the loss of lives and property.

Meanwhile, the council chairman in a statement indicated that the curfew was declared after consultation with the Ado Divisional Police Officer and heads of wards and clans “to place a 6 pm to 6 am curfew in Agila District to take immediate effect from Saturday, the 25th day of September and to be in force till further notice”.

He said, “The premises of Akpa Ofu Unazi and Jesus Cottage, all of Apa Ward are sealed forthwith till further notice.

“That all gatherings of whatever sort or clustering for whatever purpose are hereby banned except with the permission of the Chairman first sought and obtained.

“That a 6 pm to 6 am curfew is hereby declared in the whole of Agila District. That the police, the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, and other enforcement agencies are by this notice directed to enforce these directives decisively.

“That all immigrants to Apa Ward within the last two months should immediately turn themselves in to the office of the ward head within the next seven days to report their presence or risk being arrested and dealt with appropriately.

“That all those harbouring persons not hitherto known to the communities must account for them when need be and all those whose premises are used for illegal congregation shall be arrested/prosecuted in accordance with the relevant state laws on criminality and such houses shall be destroyed.

“That violators will be brought to justice in the manner most consistent with legal prescriptions as applicable, as there would be a house-to-house arrest of violators."

He added that all travellers and transporters should take note that vehicular movements during the curfew in Apa and Akpoge Ogbilolo are banned and violators would be treated like other violators.