Nigeria Police Nab 3 Armed Robbers Over Midnight Robbery Of 22 Houses In Three Months

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the police in Adamawa state, SaharaReporters has been informed.

The armed robbery suspects are said to be part of a gang notorious for terrorising Yola, the state capital, and its environs.

The members of the gang, which allegedly specialises in midnight operations, were caught on September 24, 2021, when operatives from the Divisional Police Office in Yola-South swooped on their hideout.

SaharaReporters learnt that the operation was ordered by the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Barde.

The suspects, Kalifa Mustapha (20), Tumba Abubakar (27), Faisal Abdullahi (21), and others at large, were said to have terrorised the state capital and its environs, using dangerous weapons to rob around midnight.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest to our correspondent.

He said, "On the 24/9/202, in furtherance to the command's reinvigorated special action plan on the ongoing fight against violent crimes across the state.

"The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde deployed the command's operatives attached to Yola Division along with vigilantes and they luckily apprehended three for armed robbery.

"The suspects are residents of Shagari Phase I, Phase II, and Abuja Street, in the Yola South Local Government Area and they specialised in midnight house-to-house attacks.

"Investigation so far reveals the three suspects belong to a syndicate of seven that attacked 22 houses within three months.

"Some of their victims are Muhammed Tukur, Musa Muhammed Damare, Awal Ahmed, Hayatu Bakari, Zakari Idris, Jinkai Augustine, Alhaji Musa Gulak, Bawuro Kawu, all in Damare Ward, Yola South Local Government Area. They robbed them of their belongings.

"The CP, while evaluating critically the pattern and trend of crimes shall make massive and well-planned deployment of both human and other operational assets of the command to reinforce and consolidate on keeping Adamawa safe.

"The CP has directed that there should be frequent night operations, aimed at preventing and dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the state.

"He further directed that all the arrested armed robbers and their collaborators should be properly investigated and prosecuted.

"The CP assures the government and good people of Adamawa State that the command, under his watch, shall continue to do all within its powers to guarantee a stable security order in the state."