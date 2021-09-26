Nigerian Lawmakers, Judges Afraid Of Buhari Government Because They Can Be Summoned At Night— Rivers Governor

Wike said it is regrettable that at 61, Nigeria still grapples with leadership failure.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2021

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said Nigeria is at a point of extinction that only God, not man, can reverse the impending disintegration.

The governor stated this at an Interdenominational Church Service in commemoration of the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday.

Rivers Governor Wike

Wike said it is regrettable that at 61, Nigeria still grapples with leadership failure, Vanguard reports. 

He said, “This is the time Nigeria needs God more. The country is gone. Insecurity everywhere. Everyone needs to say, God, we need you because man’s leadership has failed this country.

“At 61 years, Nigeria is full of enmity, full of divisions, hatred, ethnicity, a country that cannot put themselves together. Everybody has responsibility, so ask yourself questions, have I played my own part?”

He wondered what has become of the nation’s legislature that continues to approve any wish of the presidency, unfeeling about the consequences.

Wike lamented that the national judiciary is easily being submissive to intimidation as judges, he perceived, have abandoned their responsibilities out of fear. 

He questioned the fate of Nigerians in such a situation.

He stated, “We cannot do the right things. Other countries are talking about how their elections will be transparent, we are talking about how we will rig the election in 2023.

“Simple thing, transmit election results electronically to show transparency, that really that the person you’re declaring won the election, but we are afraid.

“Where is the legislature? A legislature that cannot think, anything they bring is right, a legislature that cannot say that Nigeria has nothing to regret from conducting free and fair elections.

“A legislature that you’ll close your eyes, anything they bring about, borrowing, you say borrow. A legislature that cannot say that this money we are borrowing, where is it, where are you applying it? You have no confidence to ask questions.

“The courts have been intimidated. The judges have abandoned their responsibilities out of fear. You’re seeing something that is wrong, but because you will be summoned in the night, you abandoned your responsibility.”

He also blamed the nation’s woes on docile followership, while lamenting that ascendancy to leadership is no longer driven by merit but by ethnic and religious biases.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Government Gives 12,000 Foreigners Permit To Work In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Twitter Deletes Buhari’s ‘Genocidal Tweet’ After Condemnation By Nigerians
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Human Rights Kogi Deputy Governor Pressurises Magistrate To Deny Bail To Anti-Buhari Protesters After Two Months’ Detention
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Corruption Late President Yar’Adua’s Daughter To Appear In Abuja Court Over N2billion Fraud
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: SERAP Vows To Sue Buhari Regime Over 'Illegal Indefinite Suspension' Of Twitter In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Opinion Between Adams Oshimhole And Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Son Of Kano Governor, Ganduje Flees To Egypt After Dragging Mother To Anti-graft Commission, EFCC Over Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Accident Two Dead, One Injured In Auto Crash In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Law Student Kidnapped By Gunmen Found Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Terrorism Bandits Free 10 More Bethel Baptist Students In Kaduna, Keep Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News You Shall Regret Your Life If You're Caught— IPOB Warns People Using Its Name To Solicit Funds From Politicians
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal How Infamous Ex-Minister Fani-Kayode Once Beat Up His Mother-in-Law— Former Nanny
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Assessing Nicki Minaj’s Claim COVID-19 Vaccine Could Cause Impotence, Swollen Testicles
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters Training Bandits In Northern Nigeria To Use Anti-aircraft Guns, Explosives—Report
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Masked Oyo Indigenes Give Fulani, Hausa, Their Cattle 30-Day Ultimatum To Leave Yorubaland
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Terrorism How Bandits Are Using Neighbouring Nigerien Mobile Phone Services To Coordinate Attacks In Nigeria—Sokoto Lawmaker
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police Nab 3 Armed Robbers Over Midnight Robbery Of 22 Houses In Three Months
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad