Use Foreign Loans Taken By Nigeria Judiciously – Catholic Bishops Tell Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2021

The Catholic Archbishops of Abuja has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to ensure that the huge amounts of money being borrowed externally are used for the development of the country as promised.

The Bishops, who called on the government and the law enforcement agencies to do all that is necessary to tackle national insecurity and restore lasting peace in the country, said Nigerians, particularly the youths are currently been ravaged by several challenges due to corruption and bad governance.

This was contained in a communique issued on Saturday in Abuja after a two-day General Assembly.

The communique was jointly signed by His Grace, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, the Archbishop of Abuja, and Rev. Fr. Sebastian Musa, the Chancellor.

The bishops also condemned in totality the violence and relentless attacks by insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and people with criminal and dubious motives across some segments of the country.

They added that the root causes of these crises and criminal acts are not unknown to the authorities, but the unhealthy sentiments seem to play out in the handling of the menace with kid gloves.

The bishops said that insecurity has crippled economic and agricultural activities, forcing the nation to depend on external loans for survival.

“As part of the dividends of democracy, we call on the government to put into judicious and effective use, the huge amounts being borrowed externally to run the affairs of government and finance projects across the nation.

‘’Many of our youths roam the streets with dim hopes for a brighter future. We cannot in Nigeria, therefore, remain blind to the issues of corrupt governance, unemployment, insecurity, the discontent among young people and the increasing inability of many to meet the basic necessities of life’’ it read.

They thanked God that Africa was spared from the widely speculated destruction by the coronavirus pandemic that ravaged every continent of the world.

“The pandemic exposed our weak political stamina and fragile economy to more difficult situations that constitute a setback towards effective evangelisation and the rapid development of our people,” the communique said.

SaharaReporters, New York

