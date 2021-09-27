BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 30, Burn Houses In Kaduna Communities

At least 30 persons were killed at Madamai and Abun communities in the Malagun District of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Sunday night.

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen were said to have invaded the villages and fired gunshots indiscriminately.

The attack also left several people injured.

"Some of those injured have been taken to hospital. Not less than 15 houses were burnt by the attackers who are suspended to be Fulani herdsmen," a source said.

The incident comes a few hours after one person was killed, while several others sustained injuries in an attack at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Gabaciwa in the Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have attacked worshippers during the Sunday morning service.

Kaduna is one of the states with periodic incidences of inter-communal killings.