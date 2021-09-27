BREAKING: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 30, Burn Houses In Kaduna Communities

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen were said to have invaded the villages and fired gunshots indiscriminately.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 27, 2021

At least 30 persons were killed at Madamai and Abun communities in the Malagun District of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Sunday night. 

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen were said to have invaded the villages and fired gunshots indiscriminately.

SaharaReporters Media

The attack also left several people injured.

"Some of those injured have been taken to hospital. Not less than 15 houses were burnt by the attackers who are suspended to be Fulani herdsmen," a source said. 

The incident comes a few hours after one person was killed, while several others sustained injuries in an attack at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Gabaciwa in the Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have attacked worshippers during the Sunday morning service.

Kaduna is one of the states with periodic incidences of inter-communal killings.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandit Leader Arrested After 20 Years Of Operation In Nigeria Recounts Experience, Names Fellow Bandits
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Campaigners For APC, APGA Parties During Rallies In Anambra, Kill Two, Leave Many Injured
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Attack, Abduct Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Bandits Kidnap Nasarawa APC Chairman
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Abduct Wife Of Ondo Governor's Chief Of Staff
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal BUSTED: Sponsor Of Pro-Buhari Protest In New York Identified As Businessman And All Progressives Congress Party Chieftain, Nasiru Danu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Nigeria's Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Collected $300,000 Per Oil Contract To Fund Jonathan’s 2015 Election – FBI
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics National Consultative Front Brings Utomi, Jega, Falana, Other Statesmen To Discuss Way Forward For Nigeria On Independence Day
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Military Dictator, Abacha Remains Our Hero In Bayelsa – Governor Diri
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Illiterate Nigerian Policemen Ruin Career Of Solomon Akuma — Sowore Reacts After Attending Trial Of Pharmacist Detained Over ‘Twitter Banter’ On Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics If I Open Up On Bandits Attacking Southern Kaduna, Heads Will Roll – Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Kano Government's Failure To Stop Extremism Led To Mob Killing Of Christian Pastor — Nigeria’s Humanist Association
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Officer Slams N2billion Suit Against Nigerian Army, Bank Over Freezing Of Account
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Practise Dialogue That You Preached In UN Assembly – Afenifere Challenges Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Buhari At UN With Rented Crowd To Give The Illusion Of Popularity, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Campaign Posters For Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Surface In London
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Investment Fraud: Aggrieved Investors In MBA Trading Limited Protest Over Alleged N171billion Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad