Buhari Government Deceived Nigerians, Got To Power Before Asking 'What Do We Do?' —Ex-Jigawa Governor

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of insecurity in the country.

According to Lamido, there is no good leadership in the country.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

He alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lied its way to power.

Lamido said the chieftains of the party deceived Nigerians ahead of the 2015 election that led to the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as President.

According to him, the Buhari government did not know what to do before getting to the office.

He said this while speaking about the state of insecurity in the country during a 'Sunday Politics' programme on Channels Television.

The former governor further noted the need for the government to be accountable to the people.

“Government must be held accountable and I don’t want to sound too political but it is a fact of life. When you want to attain political power, the process must be credible.

“Let us put politics aside. What do we do as leaders? We have no leadership in Nigeria, that is the problem and the world is looking at us.

“Above everything else, it is about leadership. Leadership is very important on the issue of Zamfara, why is the state becoming the hub of terrorism in Nigeria. Why?” he said.

He continued, “They knew they were telling lies. But for then, it was about getting the power. If they get the power, then they begin to ask, ‘what do we do?’ So, the process and the platform must be very honest; it must be very credible.

“It is this character of telling lies to the young generation. When you raise their hopes in trying to get government help, and you are in government, by the time you fail to fulfil their needs, of course, there will be problems."