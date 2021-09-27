If I Open Up On Bandits Attacking Southern Kaduna, Heads Will Roll – Nigerian Senator

The Federal lawmaker stated that some of his senatorial colleagues thought that banditry activities in Southern Kaduna seemed like a Southern Kaduna issue alone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2021

The Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial district, Danjuma La’ah, has revealed reasons he shed tears on different occasions on the floor of Upper Chambers while presenting motions on banditry attacks in his constituency.

The Federal lawmaker stated that some of his senatorial colleagues thought that banditry activities in Southern Kaduna seemed like a Southern Kaduna issue alone.

Speaking on the development in his senatorial district, the La'ah recalled how he told senators that one day, all the 109 Senators would encounter insecurity, in form of bandits, kidnapping insurgency and other forms of criminality, stressing that his words had become realities.

He said, “I have wept times without number, but I knew time shall come and time has come because while I was weeping in the chamber when presenting motions on banditry in Southern Kaduna, I said that one day somehow, that these things will affect every one of us.

“Because we were thinking that it was just meant for Southern Kaduna, but tell me which state in this country has not been affected by bandits?

“Bandits don’t have friends, they don’t know tribes; they don’t know religion. Whoever, you are and they found you, it’s about money.”

The lawmaker said after he presented a motion on insecurity in Southern Kaduna several times, he stopped talking, stating that if he continued based on what he knew, “heads would roll and the world will turn upside down. So, it is better I allow the sleeping dog lies.”

He said banditry activities in Southern Kaduna were not new, while he hoped that in the ongoing clampdown against criminal elements in the north, those who raised and trained bandits should drive them away.

He added, “All these things are not new. Bandits, Boko Haram and insurgents and my motion has all along not been changed from what it is. We can only pray. Those that raised them over there should be the same people that will come and drive them out of this place.”

Asked to speak on Constitution amendment, Senator La’ah disclosed that the Senate leadership intentionally refused him to be a member of the Constitution Review Committee chaired by the Deputy in Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, because they considered him too stubborn to be there.

He said, “I am not a member of the Constitution Review Committee. When the members were sent to the Constitution Review Committee, they didn’t want those of us they consider too stubborn to be there.

“What else will I say? I will not say what I don’t know. It’s good that people accuse me, if they don’t, then I am not a Senator because what affect one Senator affects all.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Military Dictator, Abacha Remains Our Hero In Bayelsa – Governor Diri
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Practise Dialogue That You Preached In UN Assembly – Afenifere Challenges Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Again, French President, Macron Hit With Egg By Citizen During Visit To Restaurant
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics National Consultative Front Brings Utomi, Jega, Falana, Other Statesmen To Discuss Way Forward For Nigeria On Independence Day
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Money Group Introduces Currency For Proposed Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 2023: Rotational Presidency Not Constitutional, Northern Governors Reply Southern Colleagues
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Kano Government's Failure To Stop Extremism Led To Mob Killing Of Christian Pastor — Nigeria’s Humanist Association
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Family Laments As Ex-Nigerian Senator, Effiong Spends Three Weeks In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Demands Nigerian Lottery Commission’s Findings On N186million Unpaid Bets To Three Winners
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment Interswitch One Africa Music Fest Brings The Ultimate Afrobeats Party To Brooklyn
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Nigeria's Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Collected $300,000 Per Oil Contract To Fund Jonathan’s 2015 Election – FBI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Illiterate Nigerian Policemen Ruin Career Of Solomon Akuma — Sowore Reacts After Attending Trial Of Pharmacist Detained Over ‘Twitter Banter’ On Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Military Dictator, Abacha Remains Our Hero In Bayelsa – Governor Diri
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Practise Dialogue That You Preached In UN Assembly – Afenifere Challenges Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal BUSTED: Sponsor Of Pro-Buhari Protest In New York Identified As Businessman And All Progressives Congress Party Chieftain, Nasiru Danu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Officer Slams N2billion Suit Against Nigerian Army, Bank Over Freezing Of Account
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Again, French President, Macron Hit With Egg By Citizen During Visit To Restaurant
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics National Consultative Front Brings Utomi, Jega, Falana, Other Statesmen To Discuss Way Forward For Nigeria On Independence Day
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad