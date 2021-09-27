Lawyer Demands Nigerian Lottery Commission’s Findings On N186million Unpaid Bets To Three Winners

He had said his clients; Cephas Esemeka, Goodluck Solomon and Uloeze Odum won N186,554,545 after placing bets with BetBonanza but they were not paid.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 27, 2021

A lawyer, Victor Emerson, has asked the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to issue its findings on a petition, alleging unpaid sports bet winnings of over N186million.

Emerson said the commission refused to carry out its obligations as a regulatory compliance body set up to protect the interests of all lottery players and winners to ensure they are paid what is due to them.

He had said his clients; Cephas Esemeka, Goodluck Solomon and Uloeze Odum won N186,554,545 after placing bets with BetBonanza but they were not paid.

The lawyer, in another letter dated September 13, said a May 27, 2021 meeting brokered by the commission between his clients and BetBonanza failed to resolve the issue.

He lamented that despite informing the NLRC of the state of affairs via a June 10, 2021 letter, the commission failed to act.

According to him, BetBonanza was not interested in settling the matter amicably. He urged the NLRC to step in and act on his clients’ previous petitions.

“For the records, our petition has been pending before the commission since February and it is regrettable to see that it has not been resolved after seven months by the commission.

“Our clients have become restive and are very distressed by this state of affairs and have instructed us to request that the commission brings our petition to its logical conclusion by issuing its report and recommendations.

“We therefore humbly request that the Commission does the needful and issue its report on our Petition so we can move on in respect of our claim against BetBonanza," Emerson said.

According to the petitions, Emerson’s clients went to the betting agent in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to cash out their reward but were informed that BetBonanza withdrew the funds already credited to the agent for their payment.

BetBonanza informed the petitioners that the payments were withdrawn because the games were allegedly fixed, despite the fact that they placed bets on the same games with another company and redeemed their winning.

The online sports betting website, through its lawyers Babajimi Ayorinde and Oladimeji Sarumi, in a March 8 response to the petitioners’ demand letter, said they were not entitled to the winnings.

They alleged that the winners breached BetBonanza terms and conditions, amongst other infractions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Illiterate Nigerian Policemen Ruin Career Of Solomon Akuma — Sowore Reacts After Attending Trial Of Pharmacist Detained Over ‘Twitter Banter’ On Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Officer Slams N2billion Suit Against Nigerian Army, Bank Over Freezing Of Account
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Urges Nigerians To Recall Underperforming Senators, Reps
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Court Jails Internet Fraudster, Orders Remand Of 78-year-old Man For N25m Land Fraud
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal ECOWAS Court Orders Nigerian Government To Repeal Or Amend Law On Cybercrime
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Kano Government's Failure To Stop Extremism Led To Mob Killing Of Christian Pastor — Nigeria’s Humanist Association
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Family Laments As Ex-Nigerian Senator, Effiong Spends Three Weeks In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment Interswitch One Africa Music Fest Brings The Ultimate Afrobeats Party To Brooklyn
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Nigeria's Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Collected $300,000 Per Oil Contract To Fund Jonathan’s 2015 Election – FBI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics If I Open Up On Bandits Attacking Southern Kaduna, Heads Will Roll – Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Illiterate Nigerian Policemen Ruin Career Of Solomon Akuma — Sowore Reacts After Attending Trial Of Pharmacist Detained Over ‘Twitter Banter’ On Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Military Dictator, Abacha Remains Our Hero In Bayelsa – Governor Diri
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Practise Dialogue That You Preached In UN Assembly – Afenifere Challenges Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal BUSTED: Sponsor Of Pro-Buhari Protest In New York Identified As Businessman And All Progressives Congress Party Chieftain, Nasiru Danu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Officer Slams N2billion Suit Against Nigerian Army, Bank Over Freezing Of Account
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad