National Consultative Front Brings Utomi, Jega, Falana, Other Statesmen To Discuss Way Forward For Nigeria On Independence Day

Eminent Nigerians including elder statesmen and technocrats under the aegis of National Consultative Front (NCFront) are planning to converge in the nation’s capital, Abuja on October 1 to hold a National Political Summit.

The conference, which is to commemorate the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country, will also be used for the inauguration of the non-partisan national political coalition for the adoption of electronic transfer of election results for the 2023 general elections.

Femi Falana (SAN)

Among notable Nigerians to speak at the occasion are former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na'abba; political economist and former presidential candidate, Prof Pat Utomi; former Secretary to the Government of Kano State, Dr Sule Hamma; Former House of Representatives member, Dr Usman Bugaje; National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party and former minister, Dr Olu Agunloye; and former ambassador of Nigeria, Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu.

Also, frontline media mogul, Chief Raymond Dokpesi; human rights’ lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN; human rights’ lawyer and activist, Femi Fálànà, SAN, former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; foremost constitutional lawyer in the United States, Adewole Adebayo; former presidential candidate, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, former Kaduna senator and rights’ activist, Senator Shehu Sani, among others.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NCFront National Secretariat and signed by its Head, Public Affairs Bureau, Dr Tanko Yunusa obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday.

The event will be co-chaired by Prof Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission and Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, who will both give Opening Remarks at the event.

It will be held under the theme; “Restoring the Credibility of Nigerian Democracy and Legitimacy of the Nigerian State: The Imperative For the adoption of Electronic Transmission of Election Results in Nigeria.”

The statement read, “Universally, election is a major plank of Democracy and if any electoral process is susceptible to rigging and malpractices then such democracy loses its credibility and sanctity.

“It is for this reason that we as leaders of conscience are quite worried that elections in Nigeria have been riddled with malpractices and rigging since the inception of the present civilian rule in Nigeria, thereby making majority of Nigerian citizens to lose faith in the Nigerian democracy as well as the Nigerian State leading to apathy and sabotage.

“The unfortunate flaws and pitfalls of the Nigeria electoral system have greatly eroded the legitimacy of the Nigerian State to the extent that seemingly elected governments are presently contending with different forms of political instability, insecurity and sabotage orchestrated by the governed, having failed to provide good governance and dividends of democracy for the majority of the citizens, owing to crisis of stolen mandate and inept leadership foisted by rigged elections.

“However, our investigations and national consultations have revealed that one major factor and alibi for electoral malpractices and rigging in Nigeria is the manual/physical transfer of election results in Nigeria, which is archaic, problematic and prone to abuse and infractions.

“Consequently, Stakeholders across party divides and sectional lines, including the elections management body, INEC have come to a Consensus that the country is ripe and due for electronic transmission of election results to overcome at least 50% of the basis for electoral malpractices in Nigeria.

“But some powerful lawmakers in the National Assembly and their sponsors, who are the greatest beneficiaries of the current manipulative election results transfer mode, have decided to constitute a barrier to yearnings and aspirations of the majority of Nigerians for the country to adopt electronic transmission of election results for the 2023 elections.

“Other key participants and speakers invited to play key roles in the non-partisan national coalition include, Chief Raph Okey Nwosu, National Chairman, ADC, Barr Dan Nwanyawu, National Chairman, ZLP, Engr Buba Galadima, Expert on Electoral Reforms, Past Ituah Ighodalo, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Spokesperson, Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Amb Nkoyo Toyo, Former Member, House of Reps, Prof Jibo Ibrahim, Civil Society Leader, Mallam Bello Falalu, National Chairman, PRP, Father George Ehusani, Engr Sanni Yabagi, National Chairman, ADP, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, Former Chairman of NCP and Chair, CDHR, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Former Chair, National Human Rights Commission.

“Alhaji Shettimah Yerima, Leader, Arewa Youths, Comrade Joe Ajaero, Deputy President, NLC, Hadjia Najatu Mohammed, Foremost Woman Activist, Comrade Promise Adewusi, Former Deputy President of NLC, Chief Precious Elekima, Chairman, PLIF, Dr Tanko Yunusa, Former Presidential Candidate, Arc Nyak Etok, Ezekiel, DG, Nigeria First Movement, High Chief Peter Ameh, National Secretary, CUPP and Immediate Erstwhile Chairman of IPAC, Mr Monday Ubani, Chairman, Public Interest Section of NBA, Engr Hon Mrs Janet Adeyemi, Coordinator, Women in Mining, Dr Sadique Gombe of the RNP, Hon Dr Olu Usim Wilson, Women Leader, Dr Sam Amadi, Constitutional Lawyer and Scholar, Leaders of Frontline Civil Society Groups currently working on Electoral Reforms in Nigeria such as YAIGA, CDD, CISLAC, Situation Room, PLAC, TMG, among others."