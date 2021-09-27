Two Weeks After Escaping From Nigerian Jail, Fugitive Caught Vandalising Transformer

He was caught vandalising a transformer belonging to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2021

The Kogi State Government on Monday announced that one of the inmates who broke free from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba has been arrested. 

File Photo

The inmate’s name was not disclosed but he was said to have been arrested on Sunday evening, September 26, 2021.

He was caught exactly two weeks after the jailbreak that led to his escape. 

The State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodare, disclosed this at a peace camp organised by Action Aid Nigeria in collaboration with Participation Initiative For Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID).

SaharaReporters had reported how unknown gunmen invaded the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, releasing over 200 prison inmates and killing some security personnel on guard.

Omodara said with the arrest of the fugitive, 132 inmates who escaped from the prison had been apprehended. 

He said, “Immediately we noticed little changes and attack in the last three weeks, we doubled our efforts, rejigged our security architecture, and today I can assure you that we are getting it right again. The attack on a correctional centre in Kabba, as of this morning, we have received 132 inmates back into the correctional centre.

“We are getting it right because the focus has been to ensure that Kogi is safe. Security is a work in progress and we cannot say we have finished with it. Even in the United States you still see attacks, here and there.

“The fleeing inmate who was caught in Kabba vandalising transformer is back to the detention centre. The place is better fortified now. He went to vandalise the AEDC transformer alongside one other suspect. He was arrested.

“We discovered that a lot of transformers is being vandalised around the Kabba area. During our security meeting, we mounted surveillance, and that success was recorded yesterday. 

"It has shown that it is in the blood. These criminals will not change. He was among the inmates that ran out of our correctional centre. He went back to society to commit more crimes. Again, he has met his waterloo.”

SaharaReporters, New York

