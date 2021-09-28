Abuja Motorists, Residents Groan As Soldiers, Policemen Mount Roadblock For Shiites

The soldiers mounted a roadblock at Kugbo near Karu bridge leading to a traffic snarl from the Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Mararaba, Masaka and Karu areas.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 28, 2021

Residents of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, living along Mararaba, Nyanya areas, are currently stranded in a gridlock caused by a roadblock mounted by the soldiers and the police.

The soldiers mounted a roadblock at Kugbo near Karu bridge leading to a traffic snarl from the Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Mararaba, Masaka and Karu areas.

The expressway was said to have been blocked as early as 5am when many people were heading for work.

Some residents had earlier blamed the chaotic situation on the road on members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ites, who commenced its annual 'Arbaeen Symbolic Trek' on Monday.

But findings by SaharaReporters on Tuesday revealed that the sect had moved the procession to the Kubwa Expressway and was not on the road as being speculated.

The soldiers were said to have hurriedly beefed security along the Mararaba Road as a result of Independence Day Celebration slated for Friday, October 1, at Eagle Square.

The Secretary of IMN Academic Forum, Abdullahi Musa, who spoke to SaharaReporters, debunked the rumour that they were responsible for the gridlock on the road.

He accused security operatives of subjecting innocent citizens to untold hardship in the name of searching for their members.

Musa said, "We are law-abiding people; the narrative that we blocked Mararaba road was not true and Nigerians should not believe the security agents. They are the ones responsible for the problem on that road.

“None of our members was on that road today Tuesday, as I am talking to you; now our Arbaeen trek is taking place at Galadimawa near Gwarinpa along Kubwa road and we did not block the road and the policemen and civil defence officers started shooting when we were about to round off.

“We are not surprised about their lies and this is not the first time they will cause a problem and lie over it.”

As of time of this report, many residents said they had spent over five hours in the traffic.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights TRENDING VIDEO: Nigerian Soldiers Stab, Beat Defenceless Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Jet Mistakenly Bombs Civilians In Another North-East Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Feared Dead As Soldiers, Policemen Open Fire on Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Why Army Officer, Anele Poured Dirty Water On Me, Forced Me To Strip – Brutalised Corps Member
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: #RevolutionNow, Act of Terrorism, Says IGP
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Police Clash With Hong Kong Protesters
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Attorney-General Malami, Emefiele, Kemi Adeosun, Ex-Governor Yari Diverted N19billion Paris Club Legal Service Fees
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Kogi University Faculty Dean, Demand N20million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers At War As House Of Reps Ignores Senate Bills
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Police Arrest 42 Shiites In Abuja After Disrupting Procession With Gunshots
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Kidnapped Retired Air Vice Marshal Smith, Redeemed Church Pastor, Wife In Lagos
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Navy Denies Senior Officer Who Exposed How Chad Soldiers Sold Arms Illegally
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Osun As Armed Robbers Attack Third Bank Within 2 Months
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Embattled Ex-Attorney General, Adoke Sought To Transfer Over $1billion From Nigerian Government Account After Leaving Office
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Human Rights TRENDING VIDEO: Nigerian Soldiers Stab, Beat Defenceless Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Drama As Nigeria Police Lawyer Goofs During Trial Of Pharmacist Detained Over Comments On Buhari
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Presidency Calls Yoruba Nation Agitators, IPOB 'Tribal Bullies' Over New York Protests, Praises Pro-government Protesters
0 Comments
47 Seconds Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Probe National Youth Service’s Advice To Corps Members To Prepare Ransoms While Travelling
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad