BREAKING: Tension In Osun As Armed Robbers Attack Third Bank Within 2 Months

The bank is located some metres away from the Palace of Aragbiji of Iragbiji.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 28, 2021

Heavily armed robbers on Tuesday afternoon invaded a branch of Wema Bank in Iragbiji, the Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Osun Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Daniel Adigun, confirmed the incident, The Punch reports.

He, however, said details of the incident were not available yet.

The attack comes less than two months after robbers stormed two commercial banks in Iree, Osun State, and unleashed terror on customers and members of staff of the banks.


 

