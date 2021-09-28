Buhari Regime Killed No Fewer Than 8 Shiites During Peaceful Procession—Amnesty International

Some members of IMN, who are Shiites, were killed by soldiers and police during an annual procession embarked upon by the religious faithful.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 28, 2021

A global rights group, Amnesty International has expressed concern over the killing of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) by Nigerian security forces on Tuesday. 

Some members of IMN, who are Shiites, were killed by soldiers and police during an annual procession embarked upon by the religious faithful. 

Reacting to the killing in Twitter posts, using #IMN8KilledInAbuja on Tuesday, Amnesty International said it "is gravely concerned over the killing of at least 8 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) during the Arba’een – an annual religious symbolic trek along Gwarinpa Expressway, Abuja. 
#IMN8KilledInAbuja

"They were perfectly within their rights to hold a religious procession and protest and there was no evidence they posed an imminent threat to life. 
#IMN8KilledInAbuja

"Nigerian authorities must put an end to the deadly crackdown on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria that has been ongoing since 2015. Resorting to lethal force against peaceful protesters is a clear violation of Nigerian and international human rights law.
#IMN8KilledInAbuja

"Horrific accounts from eyewitness and confirmed that; security officials fired live ammunitions, flogged, stabbed and teargassed the peaceful protesters. #IMN8KilledInAbuja

"Verified videos show security forces deliberately attacking unarmed protesters, and another video shows a security officer stab an elderly man several times as his colleague kicked him on the head in front of a bank in Gwarinpa, Abuja. #IMN8KilledInAbuja."

In what has become known as Zaria Massacre, the Nigerian Army on December 12, 2015, in Zaria, Kaduna State, killed over 300 Shiites and secretly buried their bodies in a mass grave. 

The Army claimed that it had responded to an attempt to assassinate a former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, by the Shiites. 

The Shiites have since denied the allegation. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech ICYMI: Tinubu, Buhari, el-Rufai Weren't Arrested When They Asked Jonathan To Resign —Falana
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Human Rights Lagos Panel Awards N7.5 Million To Petitioner Who Spent Six Years In Prison Without Trial
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Human Rights US Identifies 12 Nigerian States Yet To Criminalise Torture
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
ACTIVISM JUST IN: Legislative Aides Protest Non-payment Of Allowances
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
#EndSARS #MySARSStory: Out of Nowhere
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Age Falsification: Lawyer Threatens To Sue Buhari Government Over Reappointment Of Indicted Medical Director
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Prosecution Of Ex-Research Institute Director Who Received Salaries For 18 Years With Fake Certificate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics You're Anti-people, Middle Belt Not With You—Middle Belt Forum Lambasts Northern Governors
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal EXPOSED: Lawyer Involved In Alleged N421million Scam Shortlisted For 'Elite' Rank Of Senior Advocate Of Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Seeks Forfeiture Of N20billion Salary Loan Allegedly Diverted By Kogi Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Vows To Declare Biafra Like IPOB If Northern President Emerges In 2023
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Fulani Herdsmen Are Planning To Kill Us All—Tiv Traditional Rulers In Benue Raise The Alarm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami Can't Qualify As Lawyer In A Serious Country— Activist, Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Live, Military-grade Ammunition Was Fired At Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate Last October—UK Consultant
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad